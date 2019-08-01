

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $170.07 million or $0.68 per share from $106.54 million or $0.43 per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share was $0.69 compared to $0.45 in the prior year.



Net sales were $2.843 billion, compared to $2.837 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.62 per share and revenues of $2.88 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



