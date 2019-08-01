KLA Laboratories Hires Former Verizon Executive Doug Kwiatkowski as Director of Wireless Solutions

Doug Has 28 Years of Experience in the Cellular and Wireless Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / Dearborn, Michigan based KLA Laboratories, Inc., a 90-year-old family-owned firm providing a range of information technology and communication projects and services, announced today the hiring of Doug Kwiatkowski as Director of Wireless Solutions. Doug will be responsible for the vision and strategy of KLA's wireless specialty group. In addition, he will oversee engineering, project management, and implementation of all wireless solutions. The announcement was made by Matt O'Bryan, President and CEO of KLA Laboratories.

"We are very excited to have Doug join our team," said KLA Laboratories President and CEO, Matt O'Bryan. "Doug arrives with 28 years of cellular and wireless experience. The radio technology experience that we can leverage to bring enhanced value to our customers will be invaluable as technology evolves and customer requirements grow."

The restructuring of KLA's Wireless Solutions specialty group encompasses what was formerly DAS and Wi-Fi. Merging these two allows KLA to stay ahead of emerging trends and new technology. Doug's team is working with DAS and Wi-Fi OEM's for future deployments of indoor 5G that will enable for wireless IoT and smart buildings/venues. In addition, KLA has expanded operations into outdoor 5G, with a plan to design and install small cells.

Doug previously spent 28 years at Verizon Wireless as Director of Engineering and a Principal RF Engineer working on 5G network deployments. He graduated from Lawrence Technological University with an Electrical Engineering degree. Doug enjoys playing golf, walking, hiking, and woodworking.

Established in 1929, KLA Laboratories is a projects and services company providing award-winning, turnkey solutions for Networks, Premise Cabling, Operational Technology, the Internet of Things, Wireless Networks, Collaboration, Audio/Video, and Event Production. KLA is a Cisco Digital Solutions Integrator (DSI) partner and a preferred integrator for Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint. From concept to completion, KLA Laboratories prides itself on detailed design, consulting, project management, and on-time completion for any size project, anywhere. For more information, follow KLA on social media or visit www.klalabs.com.

