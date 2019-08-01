

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP, TPX.TO) said that its President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Hunter will retire on September 27, 2019, Meanwhile, the company has appointed Gavin Hattersley as its President and Chief Executive Officer effective September 28, 2019.



Gavin Hattersley, 56, has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of MillerCoors, the US business unit, since September 2015. He was the interim Chief Executive Officer of MillerCoors from July 2015. Hattersley served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company from June 2012 to September 2015.



From July 2008 to June 2012, Hattersley served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MillerCoors. He also served as Senior Vice President, Finance for Miller Brewing Company from October 2002 to July 2008. He came to Miller Brewing Company from SAB Limited of Johannesburg, South Africa, where he held several financial management positions before becoming Chief Financial Officer in 1999.



Earlier today, Molson Coors Brewing reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company decreased 22.3% to $329.4 million from last year, hurt by lower volume, unrealized mark-to-market losses in the latest year, partially offset by favorable net pricing, the gain on the sale of the Montreal brewery and cost savings.



