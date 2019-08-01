

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market opened lower on Thursday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected, but dampened expectations of further rate cuts later this year. However, the market has recovered after a weak start and is now modestly higher.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 22.54 points or 0.10 percent to 21,544.07, after touching a low of 21,288.90 earlier. Japanese stocks closed lower on Wednesday.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are advancing almost 1 percent each, while Panasonic is declining 2 percent and Sony is lower by almost 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is rising more than 2 percent, while Tokyo Electron is lower by 0.6 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is advancing more than 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is edging down 0.1 percent. In the auto sector, Honda Motor is rising 0.6 percent and Toyota Motor is adding more than 1 percent.



Mitsubishi Motors said it will manufacture plug-in hybrids in Thailand starting in early 2021 and added that it has now exported a total of 4 million vehicles from the Southeast Asian nation. The automaker's shares are rising more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is higher by 0.7 percent and Japan Petroleum is up more than 1 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsui E&S is gaining more than 11 percent, Nomura Holdings is rising almost 9 percent and TDK Corp. is higher by almost 7 percent.



On the flip side, Tokyo Seikan Group is losing more than 8 percent, while Nippon Express Co. and Yamato Holdings are lower by more than 7 percent each. Sumitomo Heavy Industries is declining more than 5 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks fell sharply in reaction to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offsetting optimism about future interest rate cuts. The Fed reduced interest rates by quarter point, as expected, but Powell signaled the rate cut is not the start of a trend. This marks the first rate cut by the Fed since December of 2008.



The Dow plunged 333.75 points or 1.2 percent to 26,864.27, the Nasdaq tumbled 98.19 points or 1.2 percent to 8,175.42 and the S&P 500 slumped 32.80 points or 1.1 percent to 2,980.38.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday to extend gains for a fifth straight session, with bullish inventory data and expectations surrounding a Fed rate cut helping underpin investor sentiment. WTI crude for September ended up $0.53 or about 0.9 percent at $58.58 a barrel.



