

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan is prepared to take policy responses, if necessary, to prevent various risks from materializing and to achieve inflation target, Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said Thursday.



The latest 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve was positive for both Japan and global economy, Amamiya told business leaders in Kagoshima.



He said the Fed action was intended to prevent an actual slowdown in economic activity and inflation amid uncertainties over the global economy.



Amamiya said the BoJ will continue to pursue policy conduct in an appropriate manner after taking into account economic activity, prices and financial conditions in Japan.



The BoJ, earlier this week, maintained its ultra loose monetary policy, saying it will not hesitate to take additional easing measures.



