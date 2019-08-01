AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A (500) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Aug-2019 / 06:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A DEALING DATE: 31/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.4808 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 101338032 CODE: 500 ISIN: LU1681048804 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500 Sequence No.: 15349 EQS News ID: 850109 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 01, 2019 00:16 ET (04:16 GMT)