

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch banking firm ING Group NV (ING) reported that its net result for the second-quarter 2019 rose to 1.438 billion euros from 1.429 billion euros in the second quarter of 2018. Net result per share was 0.37 euros, unchanged from last year.



Underlying net result was 1.438 billion euros, down 0.3% year-on-year.



Quarterly underlying result before tax was 2.005 billion euros, down 0.8% from a year ago due to higher risk costs as an increase in operating expenses was more than off set by higher income.



Total income grew to 4.67 billion euros from 4.47 billion euros in the previous year.



ING will pay an interim cash dividend of 0.24 euros per ordinary share over the first half of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX