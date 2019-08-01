

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter Group net income declined 14 percent to 1.05 billion euros from last year's 1.22 billion euros.



Underlying Group net income was 1.25 billion euros, compared to 1.33 billion euros a year ago.



Operating income declined 9.6 percent to 1.70 billion euros from prior year's 1.88 billion euros. Underlying gross operating income grew 2.3 percent from last year to 2.13 billion euros.



Net banking income dropped 2.6 percent to 6.28 billion euros from prior year's 6.45 billion euros.



