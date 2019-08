BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE) reported that its adjusted EBITDA for the second-quarter fell 8 percent to 566 million euros from the prior year.



Quarterly sales declined 3 percent to 3.31 billion euros from the prior-year quarter.



For 2019, the company still expects sales and adjusted EBITDA from continued operations to remain at least stable compared with last year.



