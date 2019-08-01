sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.08.2019 | 08:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 31

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically.

To: The FCA

Date:1 August 2019

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Name of applicant:BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
Name of scheme:General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:From:1 February 2019To:31 July 2019
Balance under scheme from previous return:2,627,799 ordinary shares of 1p each
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:0 ordinary shares of 1p each
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period2,627,799 ordinary shares of 1p each
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission7,450,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 May 2006
6,325,800 ordinary shares of 1p each on 30 January 2014
1,805,799 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 October 2014
1,284,200 ordinary shares of 1p each on 4 December 2014
2,420,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 3 February 2015
2,400,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 29 May 2015
10,000,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 29 June 2015
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period118,966,000 (including 4,249,485 shares in treasury)

Name of contact:Mr K Mayger
Address of contact:12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact:0207 743 1098

SIGNED BY Signed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,

Company Secretary, BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta