UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Date:1 August 2019

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25



Second Interim Dividend for 2019

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ("UKCM") have declared that a property income dividend ("PID") of 0.92p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2019.





Ex-Dividend Date -15 August 2019



Record Date -16 August 2019



Payment Date -30 August 2019







All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745385



Will Fulton / Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Tel: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 245 3151

