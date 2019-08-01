UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, July 31
Date:1 August 2019
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Second Interim Dividend for 2019
The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ("UKCM") have declared that a property income dividend ("PID") of 0.92p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2019.
Ex-Dividend Date -15 August 2019
Record Date -16 August 2019
Payment Date -30 August 2019
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385
Will Fulton / Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 245 3151