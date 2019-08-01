sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.08.2019 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 31

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 31 July 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 27,500 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 292p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 5,084,147 ordinary shares held in treasury and 69,915,734 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

31 July 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta