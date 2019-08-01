RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec reports positive net result for the first half of 2019

Positive net result in the first half of 2019

Revenue of EUR 6.4 million with significant growth in Supply Chain Management

Book-to-bill ratio maintained consistently at a level above one

Deventer, August 1st, 2019 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today released its unaudited interim report for the first half-year ending on June 30th, 2019. The company reports a positive net result of EUR 5,000 despite the decline in revenue and the weak market situation. The gross profit margin is maintained at a consistent high level of 79%, which is in line with expectations due to the increasing supply chain management business. The strongest leading indicator for future business growth, the book-to-bill ratio, is stable at above one. The revenue for the first half of 2019 was EUR 6.4 million, 7% lower than for the first half of 2018, with an increase of 12% from the first quarter to the second quarter in 2019. Supply Chain Management is showing a revenue increase, which is encouraging and shows that the overall strategy for the company is paying off - also under difficult market conditions. Test Operations is maintaining a constant level and the decrease in Qualification & Failure Analysis is mainly due to the customer initiated phase out of production burn-in.

"We are pleased with our performance so far and proud to report a positive net result for the first-half of 2019 even though the market situation is challenging. This demonstrates that RoodMicrotec's strategy as well as the commitment of our employees continue to drive the company's future growth", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

Summary HY1 2019

(x EUR 1,000) Unaudited

HY1 2019 Unaudited

HY1 2018 Net Sales 6,393 6,843 Gross profit 5,049 5,686 Gross profit margin of net sales 79% 83% EBITDA 807 913 EBITDA in % of net sales 13% 13% EBIT 108 398 EBIT in % of net sales 2% 6% Net result 5 276 Net result in % of net sales 0% 4%

During the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 23rd, 2019, RoodMicrotec announced that the present auditor, Baker Tilly, has decided to stop auditing listed companies. The search for a new auditor is progressing. Due to the limited number of audit firms licensed in the Netherlands to audit listed companies, we experience that it is challenging for a small listed company like RoodMicrotec to find an audit firm that is willing to accept the audit engagement for a new client, especially when this should be completed until April 2020.

Conference call

You are invited to take part in RoodMicrotec's conference call for press and analysts on

Thursday, August 1st, 2019 at 9.30 am.

The management will present the Interim Report 2019 in detail and answer your questions.

The dial-in number for the call is:+31 (0)20 531 5850 (via operator)

Financial agenda

August 1st, 2019 Conference call for press and analysts October 17th, 2019 Trading update quarter 3-2019 January 23rd, 2020 Publication annual revenue 2019 (preliminary) March 12th, 2020 Publication annual figures 2019 (preliminary) March 12th, 2020 Conference call for press and analysts April 9th, 2020 Publication annual report 2019 April 9th, 2020 Trading update quarter 1-2020 May 28th, 2020 Annual general meeting of shareholders May 29th, 2020 Annual bondholders meeting July 30th, 2020 Publication interim report 2020 July 30th, 2020 Conference call for press and analysts October 15th, 2020 Trading update quarter 3-2020

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The company's managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

Attachments