

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, on Thursday reported that its net income for the third quarter declined to 224 million euros or 0.20 euros per share, from 271 million euros or 0.24 euros per share in the prior-year period.



Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were 0.23 euros, compared to 0.24 euros in the year-ago period.



Revenue for the quarter grew 4 percent to 2.02 billion euros from 1.94 billion euros in the prior-year period.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Infineon projects quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 1 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, and segment result margin of around 14.5 percent at mid-point of revenue guidance.



For fiscal 2019, Infineon confirmed its outlook for revenue of 8 billion euros, with a segment result margin of 16 percent.



