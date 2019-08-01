

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported that its second-quarter group net profit declined 28.7% to 1.48 billion euros from 2.08 billion euros in the prior year. Earnings per share was 2.21 euros, down from 3.12 euros last year.



Profit before financial result or EBIT declined to 2.201 billion euros from last year's 2.739 billion euros, reflecting upfront expenditure for future mobility.



BMW said, 'the second quarter 2019, the BMW Group set a new record for vehicle sales, comprising 647,504 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce premium vehicles delivered. The positive development was largely influenced by the contribution of the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture in China.'



Group revenues for the quarter rose 2.9% to 25.72 billion euros from 24.99 billion euros last year.



BMW Group reaffirmed its targets for current financial year. It will continue to invest substantial amounts in new technologies and the mobility of the future in 2019. Group profit before tax is expected to be significantly below the previous year's level.



The BMW Group said it is confident of its ability to achieve volume growth in the Automotive segment.



