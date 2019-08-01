

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Generali (GDEUF.PK, GE1G) reported that its first-half operating result increased 7.6% due to positive developments in all business segments. The company said the first half confirmed the effective and disciplined implementation of the three-year strategic plan 'Generali 2021' in all business segments.



For the first-half, net profit attributable to the Group increased to 1.8 billion euros from 1.3 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.83 euros compared to 0.77 euros. The operating result grew by 7.6% to 2.7 billion euros. Adjusted net profit was 1.3 billion euros, an increase of 6.4%. Adjusted net EPS was 0.84 euros compared to 0.79 euros.



First-half net earned premiums increased to 33.24 billion euros from 32.70 billion euros, last year. Total income for the period was 48.18 billion euros compared to 40.77 billion euros, previous year.



