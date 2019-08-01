Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 01-Aug-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1August 2019 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Results of Annual General Meeting Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held yesterday, resolutions 1 to 9 were passed as ordinary resolutions, and resolutions 10, 12 and 13 were passed as special resolutions. Resolution 11, relating to the further disapplication of pre-emption rights, in certain circumstances, did not receive the required 75% of votes cast in favour, so was not passed. Accordingly, the Board does not intend to propose a similar resolution at the next AGM. As at 31 July 2019, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 408,203,344. All resolutions were voted on via a poll, and a summary of the results of the poll are set out below: Resolution Votes % of Votes % of Votes for votes against votes withheld cast cast * ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1 To receive 88,599,9 98.77 1,099,82 1.23 245,406 and adopt 02 6 the Company's report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 2 To approve 89,911,7 99.97 31,417 0.03 2,000 the 17 directors' remunerati on report for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 3 To 89,852,2 99.90 92,911 0.10 0 re-elect 23 Barry Gordon Gilbertson as a director 4 To 75,523,4 83.97 14,421,6 16.03 0 re-elect 95 39 David Ian Hunter as a director 5 To 76,919,9 85.52 13,025,2 14.48 0 re-elect 04 29 Ian Thomas Mattioli as a director 6 To 89,883,4 99.93 61,680 0.07 0 re-elect 55 Matthew Wadman John Thorne as a director 7 To 89,934,8 100.00 93 0.00 10,226 re-appoint 15 Deloitte LLP as auditor to the Company 8 To 89,945,1 100.00 0 0.00 0 authorise 35 the directors to agree and fix the auditor's remunerati on 9 To grant 89,382,9 99.37 562,209 0.63 0 the 26 directors authority to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the Company SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 10 To 89,865,3 99.91 79,757 0.09 0 disapply 78 statutory pre-emptio n rights on the allotment of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company 11 To further 54,664,3 60.78 35,266,5 39.22 14,271 disapply 53 09 the statutory pre-emptio n rights on the allotment of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company 12 To 89,926,5 100.00 0 0.00 18,606 authorise 29 the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company 13 That a 86,777,3 96.48 3,167,79 3.52 0 general 38 7 meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice *NB: The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes. The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1] and will shortly be available for viewing. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [2] Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10m at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP10m lot size regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.com [3] and www.custodiancapital.com [2]. 