Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) today signed an agreement with an investment services provider to buy back its own shares in connection with its share buyback programme, which was authorised by the Company's General Partners and shareholders on 10 May 2019.

The agreement will be valid from 1 August 2019 to 30 September 2019 at the latest and covers the purchase of a maximum of 500,000 shares, representing approximately 0.38% of Lagardère SCA's share capital at 30 June 2019.

The shares bought back under the agreement will be used to cover performance share plans and free share plans.

LAGARDÈRE SCA

French partnership limited by shares (société en commandite par actions) with a share capital of €799,913,044.60

Registered office: 4, rue de Presbourg 75016, Paris, France

Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 320 366 446

