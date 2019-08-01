The first in Montenegro to present a state-of-the-art mobile customer authentication

Crnogorski Telekom (member of Deutsche Telekom Group) and IPification have introduced to their business partners a state-of-the-art method of user verification, which will protect companies and their customers while using mobile applications.

Application users whether in the banking, sales or tourism now have a completely secure way of registering and logging in, as well as making payments, transactions, and other in-app actions without fearing their personal data will be compromised.

Software Development Expert at Crnogorski Telekom's B2B Department, Sasa Adzic, said that a modern method of authentication can improve users' everyday activities and make them easier.

"Today, we have introduced to companies that are interested in innovative digital solutions the ways in which these services advance their business. To their clients and users of their applications, Telekom offers a completely safe way to register, log in and authorize transactions and other actions within the application," Adzic said.

IPification provides users with secure authentication without using their private, personal information and without disrupting their user experience.

Ipification CEO, Stefan Kostic, said that this is the first step in a successful cooperation through which Telekom and IPification will jointly protect Montenegrin citizens when using mobile applications.

"It is a great pleasure to formalize the integration of our solution in the Telekom's network, and to be able to present it to our partners in the banking, IT and public sectors," Kostic added.

IPification's Founder and President, Harry Cheung, said that activating their user verification in Montenegro with Telekom is another important milestone in "our mission to become a globally available authentication solution."

"I can't wait to see the applications and services in Montenegro that use IPification to protect their customers and provide a great user experience," Cheung said.

Mark Harvey from GSMA's Digital Identity Sector said he is delighted that IPification is growing globally and giving mobile operators access to a secure and seamless mobile authentication solution.

"This will also enhance GSMA's efforts to launch Mobile Connect services with mobile carriers worldwide," Harvey said.

IPification authentication, it is concluded at a presentation organized at the Hilton Hotel in Podgorica, has no real competitor, since this method is safe from database hacking, intercepting SMS messages, and is easier to use than specialized applications that disrupt the user experience.

