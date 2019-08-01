IRRAS Announces Issuance of New Patent for Core IRRAflow Technology

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS), a global healthcare company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced the issuance of United States (U.S.) Patent No. 10,293,105 for its "Fluid Exchange Catheter System" technology upon which the company's lead IRRAflow technology is based.

The patent includes both system and method claims for performing fluid exchange with a catheter that uses aspiration and irrigation lumens and a synchronized pattern of negative and positive pressures to remove any blockages in the aspiration lumen. The patent is part of a family of patents and patent applications that protect the core fluid management platform in the IRRAflow Fluid Management System. These patients include U.S. Patent No. 8,398,581, issued on March 19, 2013, and U.S. Patent No. 9,623,177, issued on April 18, 2017. IRRAS now has more than 45 patents granted or pending worldwide for a variety of neurocritical care innovative products.

"We are pleased to strengthen our intellectual property portfolio with the addition of our third U.S. patent for IRRAflow. Our growing patent estate protects and supports the commercialization of our products in the U.S., which we believe offers the most innovative solutions in neurocritical care", said Will Martin, Chief Commercial Officer of IRRAS. "We look forward to further advancing our products in the U.S. market throughout the remainder of this year."

IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) is a global healthcare company focused on delivering innovative medical technologies to our customers and their patients. IRRAS designs, develops and commercializes products that improve patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methods in neurocritical care. IRRAS markets and sells its products to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organizations in the U.S. and select European countries and a network of distribution partners in other markets. IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Wildeco is certified adviser of the company. Wildeco is reached at + 46-8-545-271-00 or at info@wildeco.se.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on August 1, 2019 at 08.00 a.m. (CET).

