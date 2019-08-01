

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British bank Barclays PLC (BARC.L, BCS) on Thursday reported that its profit before tax for the half year ended 30 June 2019 surged 82 percent to 3.01 billion pounds from 1.66 billion pounds in the same period last year.



The year-ago period's results included litigation and conduct charges of 2.0 billion pounds principally related to a 1.4 billion pounds settlement with the US Department of Justice with regard to Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities or RMBS, and charges of 400 million pounds due to Payment Protection Insurance or PPI.



Excluding litigation and conduct charges, profit before tax decreased to 3.1 billion pounds from 3.7 billion pounds a year ago.



Attributable profit for the period surged to 2.07 billion pounds from 561 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share were 12.1 pence, up sharply from 3.3 pence in the prior year.



Excluding litigation and conduct, earnings per share were 12.6 pence, compared to 14.9 pence in the prior year.



Total income for the half year declined 1 percent to 10.79 billion pounds from 10.93 billion pounds in the prior year.



Barclays UK profit before tax was 1.1 billion pounds, up from 0.8 billion pounds last year.



Looking ahead, Barclays noted that the income environment in the first half of the year was challenging. As a result, Barclays is focused on net cost reductions in the second half and expects to reduce costs for 2019 to below the low end of the Group's previous cost guidance of 13.6 billion pounds.



Barclays continues to target 2019 and 2020 Group return on tangible equity or RoTE targets of >9% and >10% respectively.



Barclays will pay a half-year dividend of 3.0 pence, compared to 2.5 pence in the year-ago period, and reiterated its capital returns policy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX