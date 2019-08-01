

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a tepid note Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve provided a less accommodative policy message than the markets were pricing in.



The Fed, as expected, cut interest rates by a quarter point in its first reduction in more than a decade, but sounded hawkish about the pace and scope of future rate cuts, calling the cut a mid-cycle policy adjustment.



Asian markets followed Wall Street lower as investors felt disappointed by the lack of Fed's commitment to cut rates aggressively.



Adding to the downbeat mood, a private survey showed Chinese factory activity contracted in July, largely reflecting the broad stabilization of output. The Caixin factory PMI rose to 49.9 in July from 49.4 in June.



The dollar extended gains, pushing gold prices down to a new two-week low. Oil prices fell more than 1 percent, declining for the first time in six sessions.



The Bank of England's interest rate announcement along with the minutes of the monetary policy meeting and quarterly inflation report are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



The BoE is expected to maintain its monetary policy amid fears of a no-deal Brexit. Economists forecast the bank to retain its key interest rate at 0.75 percent and quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion. The decision is due at 7.00 am ET.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the rate cut is not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost around 1.2 percent, while the S&P 500 declined 1.1 percent.



European markets ended Wednesday's session mostly higher as investors digested a slew of Eurozone data and tracked news on the trade front.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX rose 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.8 percent.



