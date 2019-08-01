

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $189 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $657 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $146 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $1.42 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $146 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.



