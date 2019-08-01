

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British banking major Barclays plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax climbed 82 percent to 3.01 billion pounds from last year's 1.66 billion pounds.



Attributable profit was 2.07 billion pounds, up from 561 million pounds a year ago.



The latest results reflected the non-recurrence of prior year's litigation and conduct charges of 2.0 billion pounds, principally relating to the Residential Mortgage Backed Securities settlement and Payment Protection Insurance.



Excluding litigation and conduct charges, adjusted profit before tax was 3.1 billion pounds, compared to 3.7 billion pounds a year ago. Earnings per share were 12.6 pence, compared to 14.9 pence a year ago.



Barclays UK profit before tax increased from last year, while that of Barclays International declined.



Total income dropped 1 percent to 10.79 billion pounds from 10.93 billion pounds a year ago. Net operating income dropped 5 percent to 9.86 billion pounds from last year's 10.36 billion pounds.



Barclays said it will pay a half year dividend per share of 3.0p on September 23, up from 2.5 pence last year.



Looking ahead, the company said that given the challenging income environment experienced in the first half, it expects to reduce 2019 costs below 13.6 billion pounds.



