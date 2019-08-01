IAMS Survey Reveals Pets Are Number One Source of Happiness for the British

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey by experts in pet care, IAMS[1], almost 3 in 4 owners (69%) have revealed they wouldn't give up their pet even if it meant they could win the national lottery, own their own home, meet their celebrity crush or even eat whatever they wanted for the rest of their life without putting on weight.

Pets are the number one source of happiness according to one third (30%) of owners[1] who believe their four-legged friends provide more comfort than being in a relationship, having a good work life balance and a solid social circle.

66% of owners will spend more time with their pet than those they live with, while over a third (37%) will talk to them more than their friends and family[2]. What's more, 45% even confide in their pet with their deepest secrets.

Each year owners will spend on average £495 on activities and gifts for their pet[3], with cat parents spending the most as almost half (46%) treat their kitty to presents[1] according to the survey

Kellie Ceccarelli, IAMS Veterinary Manager, comments, "Gifts and presents are not the only way to pamper our pets when it comes to showing them much we appreciate their friendship. Nutrition, as it is for us, is a hugely important part of their lives and through a complete and balanced meal, we can support the key signs of vitality and give them the energy they need to let the personalities we love shine through."

