

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing sector expanded at a steady pace in July, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Thursday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, remained unchanged at 52.0 in July. A score above 50 suggests expansion. Economists had forecast the reading to fall to 50.3 in July.



Although the index stabilized in recent months, the reading remained near the lowest in six years.



The backlog of orders and delivery times remained below 50, while the production expectations index rose to 61.1 in July despite uncertainty in global economy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX