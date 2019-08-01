

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent rose to 4.90 billion yen from 4.81 billion yen last year.



Net sales for the quarter were 66.08 billion yen compared to 66.82 billion yen last year.



For fiscal year 2020, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 22.50 billion yen or 92.41 per basic share, operating profit of 31.50 billion yen, and net sales of 315.00 billion yen.



