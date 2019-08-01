

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) reported profit before tax of 632 million euros for the six months ended 30 June 2019 compared to 490 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share in euro cents was 95.7 compared to 72.4. Underlying operating profit increased to 679 million euros from 630 million euros. Underlying earnings per share in euro cents was 96.2 compared to 89.1.



First-half Group revenue improved to 3.77 billion euros from 3.73 billion euros, a year ago.



An interim ordinary dividend of 27.28 euro cents per share has been declared by the directors and will be paid on 20 September 2019 to those shareholders on the register of Mondi plc on Friday 16 August 2019.



