

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asset management company Schroders plc (SDRC.L) on Thursday reported that its profit before tax for the half year ended 30 June 2019 declined 14 percent to 319.3 million pounds from 371.1 million pounds last year.



Profit before tax and exceptional items for the half year was 340.4 million pounds, also down 14 percent from 397.1 million pounds a year ago.



On a per share basis, basic earnings decreased to 92.4 pence from 106.0 pence last year, while adjusted basic earnings declined to 98.6 pence from 114.0 pence a year ago.



Net operating revenue for first half totaled 993.3 million pounds, lower than 1.051 billion pounds in the previous-year period.



The company's assets under management at the end of the first half period were 393.7 billion pounds, compared to 363.5 billion pounds as at 31 December 2018.



In addition, the group's interim dividend was unchanged from last year at 35.0 pence per share.



