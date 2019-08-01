

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Thursday, factory PMI data is due from Italy. At 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, French and German factory PMI data are scheduled for release. At 4.00 am ET, the euro area manufacturing PMI data is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the pound, it fell against the yen and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1046 against the greenback, 120.56 against the yen, 1.1001 against the franc and 0.9111 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



