Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 31 July 2019 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,330.55p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,355.70p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.2% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.2%. There are currently 90,155,841 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733