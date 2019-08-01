

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI, TRI.TO) raised its outlook for 2019 and 2020 revenue growth.



The company's outlook for 2019 and 2020 assumes constant currency rates compared to 2018 and excludes the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions that may occur in 2019 or 2020.



For 2019, Thomson Reuters now expects organic revenue growth to be in the range of 3.5% - 4.0% compared to prior estimation of 3.0% - 3.5% growth.



For 2020, the company now prjects organic revenue growth to be in the range of 4.0% - 4.5% compared to prior estimation of 3.5% - 4.5% growth.



Thomson Reuters and private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone agreed to sell Refinitiv to London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) in an all share transaction for a total enterprise value of about $27 billion, Thomson Reuters said.



The transaction will result in Blackstone and Thomson Reuters ultimately holding a combined 37% economic interest in LSEG and a combined voting interest in LSEG of less than 30%.



