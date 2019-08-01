

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus increased in May amid a rise in exports and imports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 674 million in May, which was EUR181 million more than that in the same month last year.



In value terms, exports rose 4.6 percent annually in May and imports increased by 2.8 percent.



The volume of exports grew by 4.9 percent and imports gained 2.9 percent.



During the January to May period, exports and imports rose by 5.0 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively. Trade surplus was EUR 2.8 billion.



