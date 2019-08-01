IMC Exploration Group Plc - Listing of New Equity Securities

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IMC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

("IMC" or the "Company")

SHARE PLACING; ADMISSION OF NEW SHARES



Further to the Company's announcement on 26th July 2019 of the conditional Placing of 10,000,000 new Shares (together with a like number of Warrants) and its intention to apply for Admission of the Placing Shares, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation that the Placing Shares were admitted and that trading in them commenced on the regulated market of the London Stock Exchange on 1st August 2019.

As earlier advised, the Placing Shares rank pari passu with the existing Shares. The total number of Shares in issue is now 265,014,285 (previously 255,014,285).

Expressions in the foregoing announcement, including "Shares", "Placing", "Placing Shares", "Admission," et cetera which are denoted by capital letters have the same meanings as those ascribed to them in the announcement dated 26th July 2019, to which reference is made above.

Eamon P. O'Brien,

Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 1st August 2019

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

