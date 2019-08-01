

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks opened lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve tamed speculation for a rate easing cycle and a private survey showed Chinese factory activity contracted in July.



Closer home, a survey showed that Eurozone manufacturing activity contracted at its steepest rate since late 2012 last month.



The benchmark DAX was down 32 points or 0.26 percent at 12,158 after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Siemens shares fell nearly 5 percent after the industrial company reported a fall in quarterly profit and warned of the fallout from trade tensions.



Specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries slumped 4.4 percent after its adjusted EBITDA for the second-quarter fell 8 percent from the prior year.



Luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss lost 2 percent after lowering its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.



On the positive side, Infineon Technologies advanced 1.7 percent after backing its FY19 outlook.



BMW added 0.8 percent after confirming its 2019 targets.



