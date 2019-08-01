sprite-preloader
01.08.2019
PR Newswire

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 1

Augmentum Fintech plc

1 August 2019

Augmentum Fintech plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Augmentum Fintech plc (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 31 July 2019, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 1p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 117,051,911. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Augmentum Fintech plc is 117,051,911.

The above figure (117,051,911) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary


