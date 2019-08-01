The global cranial orthoses market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global cranial orthoses market size is the increasing incidence of cranial deformities. The constant pressure on the head during the growth period of an infant causes cranial deformities. Plagiocephaly is the most common head shape anomaly and is a treatable condition. Plagiocephaly is developed due to repeated pressure on the side of the head when the soft skull of the baby becomes flattened in one area. Some of the reasons for head shape anomalies include multiple births, intra-uterine positioning, and premature babies. The incident rate of head shape anomalies is increasing significantly, which is expected to positively influence the demand for cranial orthoses, thereby driving market growth.

As per Technavio, the use of 3D scanning for cranial orthoses will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global cranial orthoses market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Cranial Orthoses Market: Use of 3D Scanning for Cranial Orthoses

The cranial orthoses market has witnessed significant technological advances and the 3D scanner is one among such developments. The 3D scanners are more accurate than plaster molds, and they highly boost the productivity of developing orthotics. 3D scanning aids in the process of more accurate development of cranial orthoses, which further boosts the appropriate growth of the head or skull of infants. Thus, the use of 3D scanning is expected to fuel the cranial orthoses market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the use of 3D scanning for cranial orthoses, other factors such as the increase in healthcare spending, and the high growth potential of emerging economies will have a significant impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Cranial Orthoses Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global cranial orthoses market by type (active helmets, and passive helmets), application (plagiocephaly, scaphocephaly, and brachycephaly), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the cranial orthoses market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The cranial orthoses market analysis report identifies the factors such as high birth rates, and the presence of hospitals equipped with appropriate treatment devices to fuel the market growth in North America.

