LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - £2.35M Sale

1 August 2019

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC:

£2.35M SALE

London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or "the Company") today announces it has completed the sale of a building in Brixton to an overseas buyer for £2.35m cash.

The property was originally acquired in 2006 and formed part of the Atlantic portfolio which included the successful Brixton markets that LAP sold in 2018 for £37.25m.

The property was last valued at £2.285m as at 31 December 2018 reflecting the value of the offer less costs.

The cash has been added to the Company's reserves.

