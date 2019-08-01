LocoSoco Group Plc - Trading Update

LocoSoco Group Plc

("LocoSoco", or "the Company")

Trading Update

Thursday 1stAugust 2019

LocoSoco (LOCO) is pleased to provide a progress and trading update ahead of full year results due to be published in October 2019. The Company has been building its offering for independent retailers and communities, and has been working closely with Social Enterprise, FairShares and a growing list of partner companies.

With a focus on sustainability, eco-friendly products and independent brands, the first half of 2019 has seen LocoSoco management and sales teams focused on developing manufacturer and service partners, along with growing the product range. As such, the Company is pleased to announce the launch of a branded product in partnership with Delphis Eco, a small refill station for household and professional cleaning products, which include 500 refills of Anti-Bacterial Spray, Multi-Purpose Cleaner and Washroom Cleaner.

LocoSoco service partners to date include:

Delphis Eco - Professional eco-cleaning products

Bio-D - Household eco-cleaning products

Rude Health - Dairy Free Milk Drinks

Kilner & Rayware - Glassware

Twipes - Bio-degradable wet wipes

Suma - Wholesaler of bulk foods

The Right Roast - Speciality Coffee from around the U.K.

Singolovino - Online wine club

Torti Wines - Multi-Award Winning Italian Wines

London Houseguards Gin - Multi-award-winning Gin brand.

Suma Wholesalers - Bulk products for refill stations

Ceem - Personalised Video Communications at Scale

Currently the Company is working with shops, schools, places of worship, community centres and local businesses, many of whom are starting to see fivefold returns from a modest initial outlay. In doing so, these entities are now providing a valuable eco-refill service for their respective communities.

LocoSoco are continuing to work on a number of distribution partnerships ahead of a wider UK wide rollout of services. These will be announced in due course.

LocoSoco CEO James Perry commented:"The year to date has presented LocoSoco with numerous challenges and opportunities. It is gratifying to see that our management and sales teams have delivered such rapid progress in a relatively short space of time. We look forward to updating the markets as the year progresses."

