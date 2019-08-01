

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Thursday as Societe Generale's second-quarter profit topped forecasts, helping investors shrug off a not-so-dovish Fed rate cut and disappointing Eurozone manufacturing data.



A survey showed that Eurozone manufacturing activity contracted at its steepest rate since late 2012 last month.



Elsewhere, pressure on China's factories eased a little in July but overall manufacturing activity remained in contraction, the Caixin indicator revealed.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 28 points or half a percent at 5,547 after closing up 0.1 percent in the previous session.



Insurer AXA rose about 1 percent after it reported a 4 percent growth in revenues and a 10 percent increase in underlying earnings per share in the first half of 2019.



Societe Generale jumped as much as 4 percent. The bank reported a second-quarter net income of 1.05 billion euros ($1.16 billion), surpassing analyst expectations.



Hotel group Accor declined 1.4 percent despite sounding confident over its 2019 prospects.



