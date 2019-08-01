

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ, CNQ.TO) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net earnings surged to C$2.83 billion from last year's C$982 million.



Earnings per share were C$2.36, higher than C$0.80 in the prior year.



Adjusted net earnings from operations were C$1.04 billion, compared to C$1.28 billion a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were C$0.87, compared to C$1.04 in the previous year.



The company's equivalent production was 1.03 million barrels of oil equivalent per day or BOE/d, down from 1.05 BOE/d last year.



Looking ahead, the company targets annual 2019 production levels to average between 839,000 bbl/d and 888,000 bbl/d of crude oil and NGLs and between 1,485 MMcf/d and 1,545 MMcf/d of natural gas, before royalties.



For the third quarter, production guidance before royalties is targeted to average between 897,000 bbl/d and 939,000 bbl/d of crude oil and NGLs and between 1,440 MMcf/d and 1,460 MMcf/d of natural gas.



