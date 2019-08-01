Aspo Oyj: Aspo lowers its guidance for 2019

ASPO Plc

Stock Exchange Release

August 1, 2019 at 1 p.m.





Aspo lowers its guidance for 2019



Based on the preliminary unaudited results of Q2 2019 and the business performance in July, Aspo Plc lowers its guidance for full year 2019.

Aspo's operating profit for Q2 2019 will be lower than in the comparative period in 2018. The main reason for the soft Q2 operating profit has been the significantly weaker result in ESL Shipping where the Supramax vessels operated at a loss. Furthermore, the shipping volumes of main customers decreased substantially which weakened the operational efficiency during the summer months.



New guidance

Aspo's operating profit will be EUR 24-30 (20.6) million in 2019

Previous guidance