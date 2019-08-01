sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019

WKN: 929400 ISIN: FI0009008072 
01.08.2019 | 12:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Aspo Oyj: Aspo lowers its guidance for 2019

ASPO Plc
Stock Exchange Release
August 1, 2019 at 1 p.m.


Aspo lowers its guidance for 2019

Based on the preliminary unaudited results of Q2 2019 and the business performance in July, Aspo Plc lowers its guidance for full year 2019.

Aspo's operating profit for Q2 2019 will be lower than in the comparative period in 2018. The main reason for the soft Q2 operating profit has been the significantly weaker result in ESL Shipping where the Supramax vessels operated at a loss. Furthermore, the shipping volumes of main customers decreased substantially which weakened the operational efficiency during the summer months.


New guidance

Aspo's operating profit will be EUR 24-30 (20.6) million in 2019

Previous guidance

Aspo's operating profit will be EUR 28-33 (20.6) million in 2019


Aspo will publish its Half Year Report for January-June 2019 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at approximately 10 a.m. Finnish time


ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Aki Ojanen, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

