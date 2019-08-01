

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks recovered from an early slide to turn flat on Thursday, thanks to positive quarterly results from the likes of Barclays and Standard Chartered.



The pound has started falling again as survey data from IHS Markit revealed the U.K. manufacturing sector shrank at the fastest pace in almost six-and-a-half years in July.



The factory PMI remained unchanged at 48.0 in July, while the score was forecast to fall to 47.6. The last time the PMI was below its current level was almost six-and-a-half years ago.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 3 points at 7,583 after hitting as low as 7,535.90 earlier in the session.



Barclays shares jumped 3 percent. The bank raised its interim dividend after reporting an 82 percent increase in half-year profit before tax.



Standard Chartered soared 4.4 percent after its first-half profit topped forecasts.



British American Tobacco jumped 5.4 percent after reporting better than expected first-half sales, helped by higher demand for e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating products.



On the other hand, Royal Dutch Shell slumped 4.6 percent after it reported a 26 percent slide in second-quarter earnings.



Rio Tinto tumbled 3.4 percent on reporting a 6 percent slide in its half-year profit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX