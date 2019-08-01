

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks recovered from an early slide to turn higher on Thursday, thanks to positive quarterly results from the likes of Societe Generale, Barclays and Standard Chartered.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4 percent at 387.26 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was moving up 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.



Infineon Technologies advanced 1.6 percent in Frankfurt after backing its FY19 outlook.



Societe Generale jumped 4.6 percent. The French bank reported a second-quarter net income of 1.05 billion euros ($1.16 billion), surpassing analyst expectations.



Barclays shares jumped 3 percent. The bank raised its interim dividend after reporting an 82 percent increase in half-year profit before tax.



Standard Chartered soared 4.4 percent after its first-half profit topped forecasts.



British American Tobacco jumped 5.4 percent after reporting better than expected first-half sales, helped by higher demand for e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating products.



Real estate company Unibail-Rodamco SE rallied 2.4 percent after its recurring net result for the first-half of 2019 rose 30 percent from last year.



Dutch banking firm ING Group NV tumbled 3 percent. The bank warned that rock-bottom interest rates would pressure future earnings.



Siemens shares fell 4.7 percent after the German industrial company reported a fall in quarterly profit and warned of the fallout from trade tensions.



In economic releases, the euro area manufacturing sector contracted the most since the end of 2012 in July but at a slower than initially estimated pace, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The corresponding index fell to 46.5 from 47.6 in June, signaling the sharpest deterioration in operating conditions since December 2012. The reading was also below the neutral 50-mark for the sixth consecutive month.



Elsewhere, the U.K. manufacturing sector shrank at the fastest pace in almost six-and-a-half years in July.



The factory PMI remained unchanged at 48.0 in July, while the score was forecast to fall to 47.6.



