EQT Credit Completes Unitranche Financing for Alanta Health Group

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Credit, through its Direct Lending investment strategy, is pleased to announce its support for Alanta Health Group ("Alanta" or the "Company") with EUR 331 million of committed senior facilities. Proceeds were used to refinance the Company's existing debt as well as provide committed acquisition facilities to support its future growth

Owned by IK Investment Partners since 2016, Alanta is one of the largest certified compounders for patient-individualized infusions, which are applied mainly in oncology treatment in Germany.

Ralph Betz, Managing Director at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, commented: "Alanta is the leading German player in compounding and distribution of infusions for oncology treatments. We were particularly attracted by the Company's high-quality offering and the management team's impressive track record in developing a vertically-integrated business model. We would like to thank EQT's Industrial Advisors, who added their knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry to provide key support and insight throughout the due diligence process. This transaction consolidates the long-standing relationship between IK Investment Partners and EQT Credit"

Paul Johnson, Partner at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, added: "Alanta's market-leading position provides it with a strong opportunity to further consolidate the industry. We look forward to supporting Alanta and its management team in their continued growth and expansion."

EQT is a leading investment firm with more than EUR 61 billion in raised capital across 29 funds and around EUR 40 billion in assets under management. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 21 billion and approximately 127,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

EQT Credit invests through three complementary strategies: Senior Debt, Direct Lending, and Special Situations. Since inception, EQT Credit has raised over EUR 7 billion of capital and invested in over 160 companies. EQT Credit's Direct Lending strategy seeks to provide flexible, long-term debt solutions to support European businesses, across a wide range of sectors. These businesses include privately-owned companies seeking growth capital as well as those that are the subject of private equity-led acquisitions or refinancings

For more information: www.eqtpartners.com/business-segments/Credit

Paul Johnson, Partner at EQT Partners, Investment Advisor to EQT Credit

Ralph Betz, Managing Director at EQT Partners, Investment Advisor to EQT Credit

EQT Press Office, +46-8-506-55-334, press@eqtpartners.com

