

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $63.5 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $58.0 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $2.15 billion from $2.10 billion last year.



Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $63.5 Mln. vs. $58.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.45 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q2): $2.15 Bln vs. $2.10 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 to $5.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX