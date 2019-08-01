Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 31-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 354.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.45p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.10p INCLUDING current year revenue 355.59p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---