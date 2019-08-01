Weatherford Announces AlphaST World's First Single-Trip Openhole Cementing and Sidetrack System

One-Trip Operation Saved Permian Operator 29 Hours of Rig Time, More Than $100,000 of Operational Expense on a Single Well

BAAR, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC-PINK: WFTIQ) (the "Company" or "Weatherford") has announced the market launch of its AlphaST single-trip openhole cementing sidetrack system, a market-first capability to initiate sidetrack operations without the need of a cement plug. Designed to increase operator flexibility, eliminate multiple trips, and avoid costly cementing operations, AlphaST is the world's only single-trip openhole cementing and sidetrack system.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8413154-weatherford-single-trip-openhole-cementing-and-sidetrack-system-alphast/

"For operators, AlphaST means you will never again need to sidetrack from a cement plug," said Dean Bell, President, Well Construction for Weatherford. "AlphaST enables operators to avoid the cost and time of setting a cement plug, waiting on cement and time drilling. The bottom line is OpEx savings equal to days of rig time."

For an operator in the Permian Basin, previous sidetrack attempts with conventional cement plugs failed in the hard formation, requiring multiple trips in the hole and resulting in damaged directional bottomhole assemblies. Weatherford re-entry experts reviewed the application and installed the AlphaST system. After landing at the required depth, the team set the Inflatable Production Packer (IPP) to anchor the whipstock and drilled off the formation in a single trip, saving the operator 29 hours of rig time and more than $100,000 of operational expense.

"AlphaST is another example of how Weatherford develops technologies that others don't, so our customers can do what others can't," said Bell. "For more than four decades Weatherford has led the industry's re-entry market. With AlphaST, that legacy continues."

About Weatherford

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in more than 80 countries and has a network of approximately 650 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs approximately 26,000 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact:

Christoph Bausch

+1.713.836.4615

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Karen David-Green

+1.713.836.7430

Senior Vice President Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/19990308/WEATHERFORDLOGO