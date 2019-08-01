

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced new renewable energy projects in U.S. and EU. The project in the U.S. will be located in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. The project in the EU will be located in Cork, Ireland. The company currently has 66 projects worldwide. The projects are anticipated to start producing clean energy in 2020 and will supply to the Amazon Web Services datacenters.



Kara Hurst, Director of Sustainability, Amazon, said: 'Major investments in renewable energy are a critical step to address our carbon footprint globally. We will continue to invest in these projects, and look forward to additional investments this year and beyond.'



