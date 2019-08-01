Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Pieris Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Maya Said to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer and other indications, today announced that Maya R. Said, Sc.D., has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Said is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Outcomes4Me Inc., a health technology company focused on providing patients diagnosed with cancer and other chronic life altering diseases with personalized treatment options as well as outcomes information. She served as the Chief Operating Officer of Celsius Therapeutics, where she established and managed the company's operations from inception through the company's first year post-launch. Before founding Outcomes4Me, Dr. Said was Senior Vice President, Global Head of Oncology Policy & Market Access at Novartis, where she defined Novartis' oncology franchise value and pricing strategy to address pricing pressures and established global pricing guidance for numerous oncology products. Her previous experience also includes a senior position at Sanofi, where she served as Vice President, Head of Strategy, Science Policy & External Innovation, Global R&D, and at Boston Consulting Group, where she most recently served as a Principal. She currently serves on the Board of Transgene. Dr. Said received her Sc.D. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science & Systems Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she also obtained a Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, a Master of Science in Toxicology, a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She has authored over 20 publications in high-impact journals.

"As we advance our pipeline of drug candidates, it's an exciting time to welcome Maya to the Pieris Board of Directors," said Stephen S. Yoder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pieris. "Her deep scientific knowledge, understanding of large pharma's inner-workings, and appreciation of the need to bring high-value therapies to patients promise to be an asset to the company."

"Maya's experience includes a unique combination of science, technology, corporate strategy, and entrepreneurship. I am confident that she will prove to be a wonderful addition to the Board as Pieris progresses towards its eventual goal of becoming a commercial-stage biotechnology company," said James Geraghty, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We look forward to working with and learning from her."

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Said stated, "I'm excited to join Pieris' Board of Directors at such a formative time in the company's development. Pieris expects to report key clinical data from its lead programs in respiratory and immuno-oncology later this year, and I look forward to working with the Pieris leadership team to help shape the resulting corporate strategy for these programs and the broader franchise members within these therapeutic areas."

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals:

Pieris is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops Anticalin protein-based drugs to target validated disease pathways in a unique and transformative way. Our pipeline includes inhalable Anticalin proteins to treat respiratory diseases, immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor microenvironment, and a half-life-optimized Anticalin protein to treat anemia. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of therapeutics validated in the clinic and by partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Anticalin is a registered trademark of Pieris. For more information, visit www.pieris.com.

